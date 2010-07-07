The Japanese Dream Is Over As Ex-Pat Population Marks First Fall Since 1961

Japan’s ex-pat population has steadily climbed for decades, continuing through the stagnant but comfortable lost decades. But large numbers of foreigners are finally jumping ship, according to a government survey:



(AP) The number of registered foreign residents of Japan declined 31,000 from a year earlier to around 2.186 million as of the end of marking the first year-on-year fall since 1961, the Justice Ministry said Tuesday.

By prefecture, Aichi, the home of auto giant Toyota Motor Corp., saw the largest decline with a fall of 13,600 from the year before to 215,000, followed by Shizuoka, where the number fell 9,800 to 93,000.

As for where they’re going, just look at the most significant national exodus: 14% of Japan’s large Brazilian population have left. For the next few decades, they’re better off at home.

