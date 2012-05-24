A Bunch Of Tourists Got Stuck Atop The World's Tallest Tower On Its Opening Day

The Tokyo Skytree on a clearer day

Yesterday was the official opening of the Tokyo Skytree, a broadcasting tower in Japan that has just officially became the tallest tower in the world.Tens of thousands of tourists flocked to the building, hoping to ride a lift to the observation deck at the top of the 2,080-foot tower.



But things didn’t go exactly as planned. Officials were forced to shut down two of the lifts for about half an hour due to high winds, leaving a group of visitors temporarily stranded, AFP reports.

The group eventually made it down to ground level, but the day was also marred by heavy rain, which blocked the panoramic views visitors had come to enjoy.

The broadcasting tower, which displaced the Canton Tower in Guangzhou as the world’s tallest structure, also houses a restaurant. It was completed in February.

