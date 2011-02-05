ANOTHER HUGE MISS: JUST 36K NEW JOBS CREATED IN JANUARY

The number:



Just 36K new jobs were created. That’s well below expectations. The private sector only added 50K.

BUT! The employment rate fell to 9.0% which is remarkable. That compares to 9.4%.

Markets are still higher after the news. The market isn’t buying the news.

There were some revisions two the last couple months that were positive:

The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for November was

revised from +71,000 to +93,000, and the change for December was

revised from +103,000 to +121,000. Monthly revisions result from

additional sample reports and the monthly recalculation of seasonal

factors. The annual benchmark process also contributed to these

revisions.

FWIW, the market clearly smells a big rat and doesn’t believe it was that bad. In fact, the dollar is actually up.

The full report is here.

Background: No need for a grand exposition. Analysts are looking for around 146K, and a bit les than that on the private sector number.

Here are a few of Morgan Stanley’s estimates, which are a touch more bearish than the street.

Total jobs: 125K

Private jobs: 125K

Construction: -25K

Manufacturing: +15K

Government: -30K

Average workweek: 34.2 (down from 34.3 in December)

Average hourly earnings $22.80 (up from $22.78 in December)

Markets are slightly higher ahead of the number

