Look Inside The Historical Mansion That Sold For Just $US1 Before Being Transformed Into A Dream Home

A couple who had been searching for a property in which they could open their own bed and breakfast got extremely lucky when they found the enchantingly beautiful but rundown James Lee House in Memphis.
So Jose Velázquez and his wife, Jennifer, bought the house.
For a buck.
The James Lee House is a farmhouse that was built in 1848. It’s the birthplace of the Memphis College of Arts. The home stayed in the Lee family until 1959, and then was turned over to the city with a 50-year lease to turn it into a museum. It never happened, so the house just kind of sat there, collecting dust, rotting away.
In 2011, the lease ended, and the city of Memphis made a call for proposals from those who wanted to restore the grand home in a way that would benefit the community at large.
Jose Velázquez told The Huffington Post he submitted a report on plans to invest $US2.1 million in restoring the 165-year-old mansion and turning it into a fully-functioning bed and breakfast in just under one year.
He and his wife posted tons of before and after photos on the James Lee House Facebook page showing how they turned a beautiful disaster into an amazing bed and breakfast.
Meet Jose Velázquez, who always wanted to open up a bed and breakfast with his wife Jennifer. Here he is scouring through original moldings from the house.
It wasn't just about painting walls and updating the decor, though. They even had to overhaul the entire irrigation system.
Velázquez said the couple lived in a rental house a few blocks away as the house was being worked on.
Now they live in the James Lee House, in a private owner's quarters that was part of the original structure.
These photos are on the James Lee House Facebook page, where lots of fans 'oooh' and 'ahh' over the tasty treats.
