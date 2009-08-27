The Jailhouse Bailout

This is embarrasing. Stimulus checks worth $425,000 were mistakenly sent to 1,700 inmates.



FOX: The federal government mistakenly sent out stimulus checks to 1,700 inmates, the Social Security Administration said Tuesday — a $425,000 error.

Social Security spokesman Dan Moraski told FOXNews.com in a written statement that the money went out because official records “did not accurately reflect that they were in prison.”

The inspector general’s office for the Social Security Administration is now looking into the problem as part of its broader audit on stimulus spending. The Social Security Administration acknowledged the glitch following a report that nearly two-dozen inmates in Massachusetts had wrongly received the $250 stimulus checks.

Let’s not get too worked up. Messing up on $425,000 of $787 billion isn’t terrible. What would be is giving billions and billions to the guys who caused the financial mess. Oh wait.

