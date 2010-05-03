The (Jailbroken) iPad 3G Can Send Text Messages

The iPhone Dev Team, the group responsible for the most widely used iPhone hacks, isn’t wasting any time with the iPad.



The iPad 3G was released on Friday, and almost immediately the Team announced that, as expected, the new gadget is just as vulnerable as the wifi only version. Now they have a new video out showing that — fitted with a third-party SIM with an SMS plan, the iPad can send text messages.

There’s no graphical user interface, so this isn’t a consumer friendly product yet, but it’s nice to know it can already be done:



See also: The best iPhone apps of the week

(via Gizmodo)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.