The iTunes Terms Of Service Has Been Translated Into Bro-Speak

Photo: Dylan Love

We enjoyed this translation of the verbose iTunes service agreement into into “bro-speak” from Slacktory.com.Some of our favourite parts:



“Now, if you want to backup iTunes for some reason, that’s cool – as long as it includes all this boring legal shit too, and as long as it’s only one backup.”

“This software has the power to copy things. That’s right: you put a thing in, this software can output two of that thing…You can only copy shit that no one has copyrighted, or you own the copyright for, or else things that either the copyright-holder or the law lets you copy.”

“Open Source is the hot new thing, right? Right. So we’ve made some parts of iTunes open source, and you can play around with those to your heart’s content. GO CRAZY!”

Check out the full “translation” at Slacktory.com >

