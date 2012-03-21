The iTunes Store Is Running Again

Screenshot



UPDATE: The iTunes store is back up.EARLIER: It looks like Apple’s iTunes store is down.

We just tried downloading a few apps to our iPad and received a notification saying we couldn’t connect to iTunes.

We’ve also seen a few complaints on Twitter, so it looks like the problem is spreading.

As far as we can tell, you can still browse the store, but apps won’t download.

Music and video won’t download either.

Are you having connection problems too? Let us know in the comments.

