"If You're Not Embarrassed By The First Version Of Your Product, You’ve Launched Too Late"

Mashable’s Ben Parr has a post on the OPEN Forum discussing the pros and cons of releasing your product early and often:



There is a famous quote by Reid Hoffman, the founder of LinkedIn, which really resonates with some entrepreneurs:

If you are not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you’ve launched too late.





Reid’s words reflect a growing movement within the entrepreneurial community, one that I call the “Iterate Fast and Release Often” philosophy of entrepreneurship. The core tenant of this philosophy is that it’s more important to launch a product and new features and iterate rather than take the extra time necessary to “perfect” a product or feature before launch. [sic]

The debate on this philosophy has been rising rapidly recently, so I thought it was time to really take a look at the pros and cons of the “Iterate Fast and Release Often” mantra and see just why many entrepreneurs (including me) so highly recommend it.

Read the whole thing >>

