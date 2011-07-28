The Italian Smashage Is Getting Worse

We really hope this debt ceiling issue is resolved soon, so that we can get back to focusing full-time on the ACTUAL economic crisis raging out there, which is in Europe.



Just be aware that it’s happening… today.

Italy — which should arguably be the world’s #1 sovereign worry, given its size and weakness — is getting smashed.

The big FTSE MIB index is down about 1.9% today, with yields blowing out. (Bear in mind this comes after a 2.9% drop yesterday). Sans-debt ceiling, this would easily be the biggest economic story in the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.