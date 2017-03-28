The ISS passed over Cyclone Debbie in the Pacific and captured this breathtaking video

Screenshot: YouTube / Force 13 / ISS.

Cyclone Debbie will make landfall in far north Queensland later today, having intensified during recent days over the warm waters of the Pacific.

A category 4 storm, it is the most intense cyclone to hit Queensland since the destructive Cyclone Yasi of 2011.

The International Space Station passed over the giant tropical weather system this week and captured this video, shared on YouTube by disaster monitoring service Force 13.

It shows two views of the storm, one from a forward-facing camera capturing the storm over the curvature of the earth, and another showing the cloud formations from directly above.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.