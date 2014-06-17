Astronauts Will Finally Be Able To Enjoy Fresh Coffee In Space

Lavazza A prototype of the ISSpresso machine.

Italian coffee maker Lavazza has teamed up with Argotec, an aerospace company that specialises in space foods, to make the first coffee machine that works on the International Space Station. It’s called the ISSpresso.

Astronauts currently drink instant coffee that comes as a dry powder and is mixed with water. With the ISSpresso, the espresso or coffee is contained in a capsule. A steel tube that can withstand the high-pressure of space delivers water to the machine.

European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, who will become the first Italian woman in space when she arrives on the ISS in November, will be the first person to operate the machine when it arrives on the space station in same month. For now, the ISSpresso is still in test phase.

