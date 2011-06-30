The Israeli Campaign To Starve Palestinians Into Submission Is A Crime

Maybe President Obama could take a little time from his busy golf schedule and get back to helping the people of the Middle East, in particular the people of Palestine, who are starving and suffering behind a cruel, unnecessary, and vindictive military siege and naval blockade by the country of Israel.



The blockade is keeping out food and medicine, and makes the Palestinians prisoners in their own country. It needs to end. That’s not just me talking: that’s the take of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights and many human rights organisations. Hell, even the British think the blockade is a cruelty that needs to end.

British prime minister David Cameron has criticised the blockade, saying “Humanitarian goods and people must flow in both directions. Gaza cannot and must not be allowed to remain a prison camp.”

In response, the spokesman for the Israeli embassy in London said “The people of Gaza are the prisoners of the terrorist organisation Hamas. The situation in Gaza is the direct result of Hamas’ rule and priorities.”

That’s crap, and the spokesman knows it. It isn’t Hamas ships that are blockading the country; it is Israeli ships.

This week, it will be Israeli ships, not Hamas ships, who intercept, board, and harass peace activists who are trying to bring food and medicine to the beleaguered Palestinians. That is who will board the ships of the Freedom Flotilla II, scheduled to depart from Greece for Gaza later this week.

Do you want to help but lack the desire to board a ship that might get raided and shot up, like the first Flotilla did? Here is some advice from an Associate Professor of American Studies and Anthropology at Wesleyan University, J Kehaulani Kauanui. Read the entire article here.

“People in support of those on The Audacity of Hope can act right away by serving as a ‘boat watch’ volunteer and calling their U.S. Senators and House Representatives, the U.S. State Department (#202-647-4000); and the U.S. Israeli Embassy to: 1) let them know you support this heroic human rights mission; and 2) that they insist that Israel take a ‘hands off’ attitude to the boat. The people of Gaza have the human right to receive humanitarian aid, and all Palestinian people have the right to live free from illegal occupation, settler colonialism, and violent state terrorism under Israel.”

The worst part of all this nonsense? We now know, thanks to WikiLeaks and other hacktivist heroes, that Israel is purposefully keeping the Palestinian people in a state of abject misery. This isn’t an accidental starvation of people; this is a planned regime of torture against the Palestinian people.

“As part of their overall embargo plan against Gaza, Israeli officials have confirmed to (U.S. embassy economic officers) on multiple occasions that they intend to keep the Gazan economy on the brink of collapse without quite pushing it over the edge,” one of the leaked cables read.

Israel wanted the coastal territory’s economy “functioning at the lowest level possible consistent with avoiding a humanitarian crisis”, according to the Nov. 3, 2008 cable. And now we know.

This is why millions of us support hacktivism and oppose government secrecy. Expect us.

— John Thorpe

