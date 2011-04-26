The Israel-Palestine U.N. Statehood Vote Will Ignite The Mideast

AP



An explosive U.N. vote on Palestinian statehood looms in September. Leslie H. Gelb tells the story of feverish manoeuvring by Netanyahu, the Palestinians, and the White House to go to the brink without a lasting breach.Almost certainly, the United Nations General Assembly will vote in September to grant statehood to Palestine, thus legally removing it from Israeli authority. Almost every U.N. member will vote “aye.” Israel will reject the vote because such a Palestinian state would include half a million Israeli settlers living there unprotected. The United States cannot void the statehood resolution because its veto applies only to U.N. Security Council decisions.

