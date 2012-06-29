THE ISRAELS: How This Legendary Family Went From Coffee Trading To Ponzi Scheming

Photo: flickruair01

This week, Dealbook’s Andrew Ross Sorkin caught up with convicted Ponzi schemer Sam Israel, and it reminded why his story is so crazy.It’s not because he faked his own suicide or hid from the cops.



Israel’s story is crazy because he didn’t have to run the scheme in the first place. He came from one of the most powerful families in New York City.

The Israel’s founded a commodities trading powerhouse that made millions from America’s addiction to coffee and socialized with the famous and wealthy of New York.

The family commodities trading business was created by Leon Israel in 1898 and after nearly 80 years, morphed into companies that you have definitely heard of.

Samuel Israel III’s great-grandfather, Samuel Israel, was Leon Israel’s brother. He too was a coffee trader and worked closely with his brother in the coffee import business.

Here’s their story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.