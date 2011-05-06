Did You Get Absolutely Battered In The Silver Selloff?

Silver, has been absolutely battered today, and is down nearly 11%. The iShares silver trust is down over 11% in today’s trading and the Sprott physical silver trust is down about 10.5%.
Check out what the silver selloff has looked like in the last week:
Photo: Finviz
Only a week ago we were asking how you were invested in silver.
Now we’re wondering: Did you get slammed in today’s selloff?
And if you did, was it because you were holding silver ETFs?
