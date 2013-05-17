Woman At The centre Of The IRS Scandal Is Now In Charge Of Implementing Obamacare

Sarah Hall Ingram

Sarah Hall Ingram, the IRS executive in charge of the tax exempt division in 2010 when the office began targeting conservative Tea Party, is now running the IRS office in charge with administering Obamacare, ABC reports.



Meaning she crashed upward.

As the director of the IRS’ Affordable Care Act office, Ingram is now in a key government position at a time when President Obama just sacked the IRS chief over the targeting scandal.

An inspector general report released Tuesday confirmed that IRS agents were inappropriately targeting conservative groups applying for tax-exempt status by asking unnecessary requests — notably asking for the names of donors and political affiliations of officers:

And here’s the role of the IRS Affordable Care Act office — with Ingram at the helm — in implementing Obamacare (via The Fiscal Times):

The IRS will largely administer this attempt at providing near-universal health insurance. It is responsible for overseeing the tax credits and tax increases in the law, and — most critically — ensuring that businesses and individuals comply with the individual mandate and other major provisions.

The Drudge Report highlights a story revealing that Ingram received more than $96,000 in bonuses between 2010 and 2012, which is the period that the targeting reportedly took place.

All in all, the fact that Ingram was at the heart of the IRS misdeeds has been promoted to an integral position — instead of being reprimanded — provides Republicans a ton of material to use against Obamacare.

On Thursday evening the House took another symbolic vote to fully repeal the Affordable Care Act, and House Speaker John Boehner said he had “serious concerns” that the IRS is empowered as the law’s chief enforcer.

