The IRS Is Looking For 60 12-Gauge Pump Action Guns To Arm Its Investigators

Working for the IRS doesn’t sound so wimpy anymore.



The IRS apparently has plans to buy 60 Remington Model 870 police 12 gauge pump action shotguns for the Criminal Investigation Unit.

According to the federal business government website, these guns are serious.

The Remington parkerized shotguns come fully loaded with:

A fourteen inch barrel

Modified choke

Wilson Combat Ghost Ring rear sight

XS4 Contour Bead front sight

Knoxx Reduced Recoil Adjustable Stock

Speedfeed ribbed black forend

We’re not sure what kind of IRS duty requires this kind of combat artillery, but it sounds badass.

And oddly, these are the only guns the IRS is allowed to use, “based on compatibility with IRS existing shotgun inventory.”

Watch out, Nicholas Cage!

(Via the Drudge Report)

