The 'Iron Man 3' Trailer Feels Awfully Similar To 'The Dark Knight' Trilogy

Earlier this morning, Marvel unveiled the first trailer for “Iron Man 3.”While we know the sequel is following the “Extremis” storyline (more on that later), the more we watched it, Stark’s fallen hero storyline reminded us eerily of another recent superhero film.
We couldn’t help but notice the latest instalment of Iron Man seems to share many similarities with Nolan’s Batman universe.
(Granted, it’s not the first three-quel to take this route. “Spider-Man 3” also looked at a world where Peter Parker briefly threw away the Spidey suit.)
We’re not saying that the two will be identical in the least–there’s no Alfred (“J.A.R.V.I.S.”), Rachel Dawes (Pepper Potts), or Batmobile (does the Iron Man suit count?)–however, there are definitely some parallels between the two.
The fact that Tony Stark is essentially Marvel’s Bruce Wayne is fodder in itself; however, while witnessing Stark down on his luck it’s easy to ask ourselves the same question Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s character dwells upon in “The Dark Knight Rises”: “Do you think he’s [Iron Man] coming back?”
Tony Stark: The girl (possibly), his home, his suits.
Batman: His Tumblr, Batcave, wealth.
However, the superhero is reminded of the chaos around them and ultimately know they need to return.
In the trailer, we see, who we presume to be Tony Stark overlooking a vigil. (Though we never see the face of the man on the right, we presume this is most likely Stark.) We originally believed this to be an Iron Man memorial; however, closer inspection of the notes on the far right read 'We Love You Mike!'
From this, we believe Stark may be visiting a memorial for fallen heroes, pondering whether a return to the suit is worth it to defeat some level of chaos.
(This could also be a look at the origin story overseas of the film's villain who blames Iron Man / Tony Stark for the deaths of loved ones. After all, those drawings on the wall suspiciously look like Iron Men.)
We assume Stark's arc reactor which acts as a heart regulator--is finally giving out.
Bruce Wayne 'fixed' his broken back by magically getting up and walking again before making his way out of a cavernous pit.
