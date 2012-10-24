The 'Iron Man 3' Trailer Feels Awfully Similar To 'The Dark Knight' Trilogy

Photo: YouTube screencap

Earlier this morning, Marvel unveiled the first trailer for “Iron Man 3.”While we know the sequel is following the “Extremis” storyline (more on that later), the more we watched it, Stark’s fallen hero storyline reminded us eerily of another recent superhero film.



We couldn’t help but notice the latest instalment of Iron Man seems to share many similarities with Nolan’s Batman universe.

(Granted, it’s not the first three-quel to take this route. “Spider-Man 3” also looked at a world where Peter Parker briefly threw away the Spidey suit.)

We’re not saying that the two will be identical in the least–there’s no Alfred (“J.A.R.V.I.S.”), Rachel Dawes (Pepper Potts), or Batmobile (does the Iron Man suit count?)–however, there are definitely some parallels between the two.

The fact that Tony Stark is essentially Marvel’s Bruce Wayne is fodder in itself; however, while witnessing Stark down on his luck it’s easy to ask ourselves the same question Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s character dwells upon in “The Dark Knight Rises”: “Do you think he’s [Iron Man] coming back?”

