Netflix's 'The Irishman' was completed by only 18% of US viewers who watched it on the first day, but that's on par with some other Netflix releases

Netflix Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa in ‘The Irishman’

Netflix’s “The Irishman” had 3.9 million unique viewers in the US on its first day on the service, according to Nielsen.

But just 18% of viewers actually completed the movie on its first day.

The movie had 17.1 million unique US viewers over its first five days, Nielsen said.

It appears the 3-1/2-hour runtime of Netflix’s “The Irishman” was a tad too much for a large chunk of viewers – at least in one sitting.

About 3.9 million unique US viewers tuned in to watch Martin Scorsese’s new Netflix crime drama on its first day on the service, November 27, with an average minute audience – the average number of viewers at any given minute – of 2.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

But just 750,000 viewers, or 18%, actually completed the movie on its first day.

That might sound like a low number, but it’s on par with Netflix’s hit thriller “Bird Box” (18%) and higher than its “Breaking Bad” movie, “El Camino” (11%), which are both two hours long.

According to Nielsen, 17.1 million unique viewers in the US watched “The Irishman” over its first five days, from November 27 to December 1.

Nielsen’s numbers are based on US viewership; Netflix has not disclosed any global stats for “The Irishman.” Netflix counts a view if an account finishes at least 70% of the movie, meaning viewers would have to watch at least 2 1/2 hours of “The Irishman.”

“The Irishman” sparked debate after the Thanksgiving holiday about whether it had a significant effect on the lacklustre Thanksgiving US box office, which was down 16% this year. But the likelihood of that is low, as the box office has been down all year – a more likely reason for the decrease is that there weren’t any new blockbuster releases over the holiday weekend.

