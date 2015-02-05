The Irish tourist 'one-punched' by his brother in Kings Cross has left hospital

(R)Patrick and (L) Barry Lyttle. Barry Lyttle/ Facebook.

Irish tourist Patrick Lyttle, knocked out from a single punch from his brother in January, has finally been discharged from hospital after one month in recovery.

Patrick, 31, and his brother Barry, 33, had been out drinking in Kings Cross when the pair got into an argument and Barry hit Patrick, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

To save him, doctors had remove part of Patrick’s skull to relieve pressure on the brain and then put him into to coma for 10 days.

Barry was charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, but not with the one-punch law after his blood-alcohol reading at the scene was too low.

Last month he was granted bail under the conditions that he did not to approach his brother within 12 hours of consuming alcohol.

