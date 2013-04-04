The Iraq Invasion Convinced North Korea That It Needed Nukes

America’s March 2003 invasion of Iraq was supposed to stem the tide of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD). Looking back, however, we can say that the invasion has actually spurred, not stemmed the tide of nuclear weapon development.



Recent comments from North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un are a prime example.

From a Reuter’s article (with the headline “North Korean leader dials down harsh rhetoric”):

The 30-year old Kim, who took office in December 2011, said that no nuclear state had been invaded in modern history and that “the greater the nuclear attack capability, the greater the strength of the deterrent against an invasion.”

“Our nuclear strength is a reliable war deterrent and a guarantee to protect our sovereignty,” he said.

These statements echo statements made by North Korea’s nuclear wing under Kim Jong-Il. They told Donald Greg, ambassador to Seoul and career CIA agent, that North Korea was developing nuclear arms because “we noticed you never attack anyone with nuclear weapons so that’s why we developed them.”

Certainly Iran is in the same boat. Check out this image of American bases around Iran; no wonder they’re scrambling to develop nukes.

