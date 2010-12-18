The iPod Nano Watch Raises $941,718 On Kickstarter

A project to build watch straps for iPod Nanos has raised a record breaking $941,718 through Kickstarter, the New York based crowd funding startup.



The TikTok and LunaTik, are two watch designs from a Chicago based designer, Scott Wilson. You click an iPod Nano into the watch band.

How did Wilson raise so much money? It was an inventive idea, it picked up a ton of good press, and it involved an Apple product.

This is the second big Kickstarter success based on an Apple product. The Glif, a little doohickey that allows you to put the iPhone 4 on a tripod raised $137,417.

Kickstarter keeps 5% of the money raised, so it picks up $47,077 on this project. The rest is for Wilson.

The previous record holder for Kickstarter, “Save Blue Like Jazz,” raised $345,992.

