The IPO Market Is Dying A Slow, Painful Death

Once upon a time, going public was the big goal. Companies were started with dreams of becoming substantial, listing and providing a fantastic liquidity opportunity. Those days may be changing, though.



Says SecondMarket CEO Barry Silbert, ‘Going public, it used to be the pinnacle of success for companies. But today, it’s not.’

We’ve covered private secondary markets a lot recently, here at IR magazine, largely because the action in high-profile companies (such as Facebook and Twitter) has been significant. And, the markets themselves have been becoming more recognisable to the public.

So, are the likes of SecondMarket and SharesPost changing everything? Watch the video below to see why Silbert declares, ‘Over the past 10 years, the IPO market has been dying a slow, slow death.’

(Take a close look for a ‘sign of the apocalypse’!)



Source: VentureBeat, Stanford University’s Entrepreneurship Corner

Register for the next IR magazine executive webinar >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.