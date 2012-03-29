Facebook Prepares For IPO, Halts Secondary Trading

Photo: AP Images

Facebook will halt trading of its shares on secondary markets this week, Bloomberg reports.CNBC’s Julia Boorstein says: “Sources tell me #Facebook has halted trading of its shares on secondary markets in order to ensure an orderly transition after its IPO.”



We’re told that bankers close to the deal are expecting a public offering to come in May.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.