Microsoft Gives Shareholders A "Say On Pay"

Nicholas Carlson
  • Internal emails show Intel pressured computer makers not to switch to AMD, say European regulators [WSJ]
  • Yahoo’s new ad campaign declares the “Y” in Yahoo: “It’s You!”  [WSJ]
  • Yahoo will spend $100 milllion on the campaign [PaidContent]
  • Bloomberg’s bid for BusinessWeek is in [BusinessWeek]
  • The other social gaming startup that’s profitable: Playdom [PaidContent]
  • Google Books deal signatories say they’ll reconsider following DOJ pressure [WSJ]
  • Non-premium ad spending strikes fear in the hearts of publishers [WSJ]
  • Top Microsoft exec bolts for Cisco [BoomTown]
  • Yahoo wants to sell a company it bought for $350 million in 2007 [BoomTown]
  • Yahoo SVP flees [BoomTown]
  • Dr. Horrible crashes the Emmys [NewTeeVee]
  • Michael Moore says capitalism killed newspapers. (Duh?) [LATP20YC]
  • Google News labels certain sources as blogs [SEL]
  • Facebook finally settles suit over Beacon [CNET]
  • Disney CEO Bob Iger fires his studio boss, Hollywood whines [Daily Beast]
  • Goldman says IT spending is going up [Barron’s]
  • Microsoft gives shareholders a “say on pay” [CNET]
  • Apple wants to know more about iPhone’s battery problems [The iPhone blog]

