- Internal emails show Intel pressured computer makers not to switch to AMD, say European regulators [WSJ]
- Yahoo’s new ad campaign declares the “Y” in Yahoo: “It’s You!” [WSJ]
- Yahoo will spend $100 milllion on the campaign [PaidContent]
- Bloomberg’s bid for BusinessWeek is in [BusinessWeek]
- The other social gaming startup that’s profitable: Playdom [PaidContent]
- Google Books deal signatories say they’ll reconsider following DOJ pressure [WSJ]
- Non-premium ad spending strikes fear in the hearts of publishers [WSJ]
- Top Microsoft exec bolts for Cisco [BoomTown]
- Yahoo wants to sell a company it bought for $350 million in 2007 [BoomTown]
- Yahoo SVP flees [BoomTown]
- Dr. Horrible crashes the Emmys [NewTeeVee]
- Michael Moore says capitalism killed newspapers. (Duh?) [LATP20YC]
- Google News labels certain sources as blogs [SEL]
- Facebook finally settles suit over Beacon [CNET]
- Disney CEO Bob Iger fires his studio boss, Hollywood whines [Daily Beast]
- Goldman says IT spending is going up [Barron’s]
- Microsoft gives shareholders a “say on pay” [CNET]
- Apple wants to know more about iPhone’s battery problems [The iPhone blog]
