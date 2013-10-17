iPHONE SALES AT VERIZON: Up 26% Over Last Year, Accounted For 51% Of All Smartphone Activations

Jay Yarow

Verizon just reported earnings, and on the call it dropped this nugget:

That equates to 3.9 million iPhone activations for the quarter, which is up 26% on a year/year basis.

What does this mean for Apple’s overall iPhone business? Hard to say. Verizon is one carrier in one country.

On the call, it looks like Verizon may have suggested it would have activated more iPhones, but there were inventory constraints.

Apple reports its earnings in two weeks, so we’ll get the full picture then.

