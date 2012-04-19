The iPhone Was More Than Half Of Verizon's Smartphone Sales

Photo: Michael Nagle / Getty

The iPhone is now the number one selling smartphone at Verizon.On today’s earnings call, the CFO announced that it sold 3.2 million iPhones in the first quarter. Overall, the company sold 6.3 million smartphones.



Considering Apple wasn’t on Verizon until a year ago, this is pretty impressive.

It’s also bad news for Android, because it means it’s not the dominant OS for Verizon. The iPhone dominants at AT&T, and odds are it will take over Sprint, too. That means Android’s lead in the U.S. is going to evaporate.

One other thing of note: on a quarter over quarter basis, iPhone sales were down 24% (via Sammy.) This could be bad news for Apple’s quarter, but it should offset those weak domestic sales with big international sales.

