10 Things You Didn't Know About The Birth Of The iPhone

Photo: AndrewEick/Flickr

The original iPhone went on sale five years ago this Friday.In the years since, Apple has shipped some 250 million iPhones worldwide, disrupted several major companies and generally change the tech world as we know it.



For all the success the iPhone has had though, it did have a bit of rocky start. We’ve taken a look back at the early days of the iPhone, from conception to launch, based on excerpts from several books and articles.

