The iPhone Is Gobbling Up Market Share -- Android Has Gone Flat

Apple is successfully defending itself from the onslaught of Android, according to fresh data from Nielsen.Over the last three months, 43% of the people in the U.S. that bought smartphones bought iPhones. Android is still beating Apple with 48% share, but the bad news for Android is that its marketshare growth is dead in the water.



As you can see in the chart on the right, Android market share has gone flat. Apple is now the one stealing share from incumbents, not Android.

How did this happen? Apple is now on Verizon and Sprint, which means more people can buy the iPhone. Also, Apple offered the 3GS for free with a contract, and the iPhone 4 for just $100.

For a long time Apple’s market share had been going sideways. It looks like that’s changing.

