'The IPhone Is Still The Best Smartphone On The Planet,' Says CEO Of China's Hottest Android Phone Company

Xiaomi Xiaomi Phones

This is either a refreshing bit of honesty, or a bit of dissembling.

Either way, it’s interesting.

The CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, was asked about comparing his company’s smartphones to Apple’s.

“iPhone is still the best smartphone on the planet. For Xiaomi there’s a lot of space for learning and talent,” he told the Beijing News, according to Unwired View.

Xiaomi (pronounced “shh-ow me”) is called the Apple of China. It makes Android phones that look a lot like iPhones. Its CEO apes Steve Jobs’ style. It hosts product launches and announcements just like Apple.

Its copy catting has worked. In August, Xiaomi’s handsets outsold Apple’s iPhone in China. It also managed to hire Hugo Barra, a top Android executive.

Barra said of his decision to go to Xiaomi, “it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, truly a dream job, this idea of building a global company which could be as significant as Google, from the ground up.”

Xiaomi recently got a new round of financing that valued it at $US10 billion.

Anyway, despite all the hype, it’s good to see that the CEO thinks there is room for improvement. It’s interesting that he doesn’t think there’s another Android phone that’s great.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.