Verizon iPhone Data Speed Is "Below Average" Compared To Other Verizon Smartphones

New data from Metrico confirms Verizon‘s iteration of the iPhone is slower than AT&T.



We already sort of knew that, but what’s more interesting is that Metrico’s data, published in Wired, reveals the iPhone is weak compared to other Verizon phones.

Here’s what they found:

The AT&T iPhone is up to twice as fast as the Verizon iPhone, but only in places with great reception.

Despite faster data speeds, “web page loading time” was nearly identical for both devices. This has more to do with the iPhone’s hardware than the network speeds.

The AT&T iPhone may perform better when downloading data on the move, oddly enough. Using data while sitting at your desk yields lower speeds.

The Verizon iPhone’s data transfer speeds were deemed “below average” compared to other smartphones on the carrier.

The Verizon iPhone’s voice quality ranks near the middle vs. other Verizon smartphones, and near the top for noise-cancelling performance during phone calls. Voice quality was not compared between AT&T and Verizon’s iPhones.

