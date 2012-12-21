Apple Is Bringing Billions Of Dollars And Thousands Of Jobs Into Texas

Photo: Apple

Everyone made a very big deal about the news that Apple plans to start making Macs in the US in 2013.Much bigger news came out of Texas last night.



From Wired, we learned that Apple plans to invest $287 million expanding its Austin office by another million square feet. Apple will fill the space with thousands of workers, bringing its headcount in Texas from 3,600 now to 7,100 before 10 years are out.

Meanwhile, Samsung finalised a deal with the government of Texas to spend $3.9 billion expanding its microchip factory in Austin. The Verge says the factory currently makes A5 and A5X processor, which Apple CEO Tim Cook recently described as the “engine” inside the iPhone and iPad.

So, that’s the good news about Apple and job creation…

