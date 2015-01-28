The iPhone Helped Apple Make History This Quarter

Apple on Tuesday afternoon announced a truly historic earnings report: It made $US18 billion in total profit, which is the most earned by a single company during any quarter in history. And that’s all thanks to the iPhone.

Based on company data charted for us by BI Intelligence, iPhone sales were easily the biggest contributor to Apple’s success this quarter, with 74.4 million iPhone units sold accounting for $US51.1 billion (almost 69%) of the $US74.6 billion in total quarterly revenue. In the year-ago quarter, Apple sold 51 million iPhones, which brought in $US32.5 billion (56%) of the $US57.6 billion in revenue.

In other words, Apple’s choice to “go big” with iPhones this year has paid off handsomely for the company, in a way we’ve never seen before. It’s simply a mammoth business right now.

