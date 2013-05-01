iPhone Strong In U.S., But At Risk Of Single-Digit Market Share Globally

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.





iPhone Loyalty Will Give Apple A Market Share Edge In U.S.(Yankee Group via TUAW)

Over the past 12 months, the Yankee Group surveyed 16,000 consumers and asked them about their smartphones and their plans for smartphone purchases in the future. Customer loyalty will be why the iPhone’s share of the smartphone market will eclipse Android’s in the U.S. come 2015, says Yankee Group. It’s undoubtedly an interesting theory, and while there’s no way to really know in which direction smartphone marketshare will tilt, one thing that does seem clear is that the smartphone market at this point is a two-player race. Read >iPhone Share To Sink To Single Digits By September (Sanford Bernstein via Fortune)

This represents the worst case scenario for Apple’s share of the global smartphone market, as projected by Sanford Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Sacconaghi calculates that iPhone sales grew 7% year over year on a shipments basis (12% in sales terms) while the overall smartphone market grew by about 36%. The net result is that Apple’s share of the global smartphone market fell from 23% last year to 17% share this year. Read >

“Perhaps most startlingly,” he writes, “if Apple does not introduce a new iPhone or lower-priced phone [in the third calendar quarter of this year], it is quite possible that iPhone’s smartphone market share could drop into the single digits.” Read >

Windows Phone Comes Out Swinging (readwrite mobile)

Windows Phone got some good news and some bad news today from the consumer research firm Kantar. The bad: Microsoft’s smartphone operating system accounted for a meager 5.6% of all U.S. smartphone sales in the first quarter. The comparable number for Android was 49%; for iOS, 44%. The good news: Windows Phone’s showing was a significant improvement, up a full 1.9 percentage points over a year earlier. Read >

Dorsey Thinks The iWatch Will Be More Valuable Than Google Glass (Cult Of Mac)

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square and co-founder of Twitter, When asked in a recent interview whether he thinks Google Glass is an interesting product, Dorsey answered that he doesn’t see much value in Google Glass right now, but he’s intrigued by devices that wrap around the wrist – like Apple’s rumoured iWatch – because they feel more natural. “I don’t think glasses are the answer … So something on the wrist that feels natural, almost feels a bit like jewelry.” Read >

How Big Will The Wearable Device Market Become? (BI Intelligence)

Those betting big on wearable computing believe an assorted new crop of gadgets will transform the way in which we interact with the rest of our devices. But, will they? Overall consumer awareness is still low. Speculation, therefore, on the future market for wearables devices is a confusing mix of scepticism and hype. In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we make sense of the muddle and analyse various growth forecasts for the wearable computing market. We also explore the products and prospects of each component market — including bracelets, smartwatches, and eyewear — examine the various barriers to entry for each, and look at how wearables could bring along new platform wars. Read >

Chat Apps More Popular Than Texting (Mashable)

Research firm Informa, in partnership with The Financial Times, have revealed 19 billion messages were sent each day in 2012 via chat apps compared to 17.6 billion SMS text messages. This highlights the huge growth chat apps have experienced in recent months as users look to avoid SMS fees, and those numbers are only projected to grow. Informa believes chat apps will receive 50 billion messages each day by 2014 compared to 21 billion texts. The uptick is in part due to the proliferation of smartphones. Read >

Small Business Owners Say Mobile Is Vital To Business (Marketing Pilgrim)

A national AT&T survey of small businesses, the 2013 Small Business Technology Poll, found that 63% of small business owners said they could not survive without wireless technology, or that it it would be a major challenge to do so. Read >

optimising Email Marketing For Smartphones And Mobile (GetResponse)

Mobile email optimization might seem intimidating, but, as the smartphone market continues to grow, so will the need for emails tailored to mobile screens. Read >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.