Apple Is Totally Crushing Android In Mobile Traffic In The U.S.

While Apple might not be winning the global market share battle, in the U.S. it’s winning on mobile web traffic.

Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster says in a new note that Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS had 65% of the mobile traffic in the U.S. based on Quantcast data. Android is at 30% of the traffic.

Munster attributes iOS’s success to three things: Carrier sales suggest iPhone outsell Android phones in the U.S., iOS users are more engaged than Android users, and the iPad is more popular than Android tablets.

This is all very encouraging for Apple, which has a smaller share of the market in the U.S. when measured by smartphone shipments.

Apple says it cares about three metrics: Engagement, commerce, and customer satisfaction. In the U.S., where the iPhone is priced equally to Android phones engagement is great, as we see in this chart.

In the long run, this is good for Apple, because if it can price iPhones at a level that’s affordable elsewhere in the world, it should continue to compete well against Android.

