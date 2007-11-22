The iPhone Ballerina: Real, Taken.

The New York Observer offers up a Thanksgiving treat to iPhone obsessives by tracking down Kristin Sloan, also known as the blogging ballerina featured in Apple’s (AAPL) newish ad campaign.

Kristin is indeed a real ballerina, the Observer explains, and she does indeed run a ballet blog out of her East Village apartment. Page views increased from 2,000 per day to 48,000 when the iPhone ads started running last month; they’re now hovering around 15,000. Also, the Observer notes, she’s at least as pretty in person as she is in the ads.

Brunet and creamy-skinned, she sat in a dark corner of the cafe, wearing a loose grey turtleneck sweater and tight black pants, and maintaining admirable posture despite a lingering case of bronchitis (chronicled on her blog, of course, from bed). Intermittently she coughed, with grace.

Alas, gentlemen: Kristin is also taken. She lives with a self-described “creative entrepreneur” who bought her the iPhone she brandishes in the ad, which you can see after the jump.

