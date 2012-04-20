The iPhone Goes Rural And Remote

Photo: cuba gallery – andrew

The iPhone has launched on five new regional carriers, reports 9to5Mac.Alaska Communications, Appalachian Wireless, GCL, Cellcom, and nTelos now support Apple’s smartphone.



This support makes it possible for people who live in more rural or remote areas to use an iPhone, and they get the device at a discount — the 4S is $50 less that usual and the iPhone 4 checks in at $99.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.