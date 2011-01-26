The iPhone and iPad Aren't cannibalising The iPod and Mac -- Yet

Apple seems to be winning at absolutely everything, but one question is whether the iPhone and iPad will cannibalise the iPod and the Mac respectively. cannibalising refers to the fact that a company’s new product line might take marketshare not just from competitors but from that company’s other product line. Asymco says it’s not happening — yet.



The Mac is still growing fine and even though the iPod has stopped growing, it’s still holding steady. So there may be some cannibalization in the future, but it’s not happening yet.

Here’s the charts, courtesy of Asymco:

Photo: Asymco

