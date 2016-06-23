The iPhone 8 may not have a home button

Apple may even completely nix the home button on 2017’s iPhone (let’s just call it the iPhone 8 for now), according to a Wall Street Journal report published Tuesday.

The report, which cites sources familiar with the matter, states the iPhone 8 could have an edge-to-edge OLED screen with the fingerprint sensor built in, making the home button unnecessary.

We’ll have to wait until we get closer to the iPhone 8 launch in 2017 to see if any of this speculation pans out, but we are pretty confident you shouldn’t expect any significant design changes coming to the iPhone 7 this year.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the phone will only receive minor updates, including getting rid of the headphone jack.

You can learn more about the iPhone 7 updates, or lack thereof, coming this year here.

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

NOW WATCH: The 7 best new features coming to the iPhone



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.