Finally! The next iPhone will start with double the storage

Shutterstock You might finally take your Live Photos and 4K videos without worrying so much about your storage with the iPhone 7.

Rumours surrounding the iPhone 7 (or whatever Apple is going to call it) paint a pretty boring picture except for one crucial detail.

Joanna Stern of The Wall Street Journal claims the base model of Apple’s next iPhone will start with a minimum of 32GB of storage instead of the usual 16GB. That means you’ll have a lot most space for your photos, videos, and apps.

At last.

Apple’s decision to stick with 16GB of storage for its base iPhone model has been a contentious one.

Many people who own a 16GB iPhone complain that they constantly get an alert saying their iPhone’s storage is full. Indeed, there isn’t much space in a 16GB iPhone for a lot of photos, videos, or apps. And anyone with a 16GB iPhone 6s could forget about using the new 4K video recording and Live Photo features, too.

Even with regular photos, the iPhone 6s’ 12-megapixel camera sensor means each photo takes up more space than the 8-megapixel cameras in previous models. If $650 is all you had to spend on an iPhone, it might have made more sense to buy a 64GB iPhone 6 instead.

Today, those who want more storage than 16GB have to shell out an additional $100 for the 64GB iPhone. That’s 32GB more than the 16GB option, and we can tell you right now that 32GB of storage does not cost $100.

A quick Google search will reveal that you could get a 32GB micro-SD card for under $10.

That’s an option some Android phone users could use to add to their phone’s built-in storage. But many Android users may not even need a micro-SD card, as most Android phone makers don’t stoop as low as 16GB phone models.

Apart from the alleged new storage option for base model iPhones, rumours claim we can expect redesigned antenna strips that go around the top and bottom edges of the phone instead of going across the back.

The cameras might also get an update, too, if leaks and rumours are accurate.

The next iPhone is expected to launch in September.

