It looks like the iPhone 7's design won't change very much

The iPhone 7 will reportedly look very similar to the iPhone 6s, according to a report from MacRumors.

Earlier reports have focused on the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack, but the design of the iPhone will reportedly stay the same.

Apple operates a yearly “tick, tock” schedule for major iPhone updates: The “tick” models, such as the iPhone 4, include a redesign while the “tock” models, such as the 6s, focus on incremental features, like 3D Touch.

According to the new report, Apple will remove the camera bulge and antenna bands. The screen sizes — currently 4.7- for the 6s and 5.5-inch for the 6s Plus — will also remain the same.

Apple is also rumoured to be experimenting with a new dual-lens camera technology, but will reportedly only include it on the high-end Plus model.

The removal of the headphone jack, which has been partially confirmed by code found in iOS, would make the iPhone 7 thinner. However, MacRumors reports that the difference will be small as the iPhone 6s is already 7.1mm thick.

Apple could also be working on waterproofing the iPhone by making the phone out of a new material. The 6s was found to be more water resistant than previous models, but Apple did not officially designate it as waterproof.

