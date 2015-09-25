The iPhone 6S is available in stores today

The iPhone 6S went on sale in stores today.

British stores opened early to let in excited Apple fans, some of which had been queueing overnight to get their hands on Apple’s latest smartphone. The same was true at Apple stores all over the world. One enterprising Australian even sent a robot to wait in line for the iPhone 6S on her behalf.

Analysts expect 12 million to 13 million phones to fly off the shelves in the first weekend, Reuters reports. Initial preorders sold out online well before the new model went on sale in stores.

