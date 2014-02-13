The iPhone 6 Is Going To Have A Bigger, Higher-Resolution Scratch-Proof Screen, *And* It's Going To Be Lighter

Here’s the latest gossip on the iPhone 6.

Apple will release two new phones, one with a 4.7-inch screen, and one with a 5.5-inch screen in September, says Angela Meng at the South China Morning Post, citing “industry insiders” who have seen prototypes of the new phones.

The new iPhones will be made out of Sapphire crystal, which is a scratch resistant material that’s almost as strong as diamond.

There’s another report from Japan on the iPhone 6 that says its going to have a better FaceTime camera. It also says that despite the bigger screen, the new phone will be lighter than the 4-inch iPhone 5S.

Most of this is either common sense, or a reiteration of what we’ve been hearing for a while now.

It’s worth noting, however, because the more reports pile up about Apple doing two big iPhones, the more likely it becomes.

Apple is the only phone maker with a 4-inch screen size on its main phone. Samsung, HTC, Nokia, and just about everyone else are in the 5-inch range.

Samsung has seem some success with its Note line, which is a 6-inch phone.

Multiple analysts says those giant phones are popular in Asia, and if Apple wants to grab market share in Asia, it needs a “phablet” (phone that’s almost as big as a tablet).

It’s looking like analysts (and many consumers!) are getting their wish.

