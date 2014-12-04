The IPhone 6 Plus Will Be Huge In China This Spring

Apple will continue selling the iPhone 6 Plus at a breakneck pace into this spring, according to a recent Barclays note.

The iPhone 6 Plus is expected to do particularly well in China for a number of reasons.

First, there’s still pent up demand for the 6 Plus. Apple initially underestimated demand for the Plus, causing them to adjust their production plans.

“We believe strong iPhone 6+

shipments in a seasonally weak March quarter could yield significant margin upside,” says Barclays analyst Ben Reitzes.

Barclays also thinks Apple could ramp up production to meet the continued demand for both of the new iPhones.

What’s more, large “phablet” smartphones are particularly popular in Asia. Samsung beat Apple to this market, but Apple still has plenty of time to cash in.

Barclays also expects the Chinese New Year in February — a traditional time for gift giving — to help sales.

Chinese consumers have had to wait longer for the 6 and 6 Plus than US buyers, and they’re willing to pay top dollar for the handsets.

If Apple can meet demand there, they could make a killing. Barclays reset its target for Apple at $US140, which would give the company a market cap of about $US820 million — not quite a trillion, but getting close.

