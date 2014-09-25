People Are Already Spoofing The iPhone 6 Plus 'Bendgate'

ImgurWelcome to bendgate
You may’ve heard that the iPhone 6 Plus has a bending problem.
The iPhone’s malleability has spawned #bendgate, reminiscent of the iPhone 4’s #antennagate.
Even brands are getting in on the fun:
We don’t bend, we #break. #bendgate #iPhone6plus pic.twitter.com/uippCg4kCi
— KITKAT (@KITKAT) September 24, 2014
Now there’s this Imgur photo, designed to look like Apple’s homepage. It touts “Flex” a new feature for iPhone 6 users.
We first heard about the spoof on CNET, which highlights an “aluminium alloy” that creates “a more enjoyable viewing experience.”
Laughs aside, bendgate is probably a non-issue.
Probably.
