People Are Already Spoofing The iPhone 6 Plus 'Bendgate'

Welcome to bendgate

You may’ve heard that the iPhone 6 Plus has a bending problem.

The iPhone’s malleability has spawned #bendgate, reminiscent of the iPhone 4’s #antennagate.

Even brands are getting in on the fun:

Now there’s this Imgur photo, designed to look like Apple’s homepage. It touts “Flex” a new feature for iPhone 6 users.

We first heard about the spoof on CNET, which highlights an “aluminium alloy” that creates “a more enjoyable viewing experience.”

Laughs aside, bendgate is probably a non-issue.

Probably.

