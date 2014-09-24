The iPhone 6 Plus Really Does Have A Bending Problem

On Tuesday the iPhone 6 Plus was forced to confront a question near the hearts of many new owners: will it bend?

In a word: Yes.

After photos of slightly bent iPhones began cropping up on social media, the folks at Unbox Therapy took to YouTube to decide once and for all if the iPhone 6 Plus really has a bending problem.

The video shows a man take out his iPhone 6 Plus, which he apparently purchased last Friday, and try to break it in half.

At one point the iPhone looked like it would snap in half, but after exerting ample force on the phone the tester was able to do no more than bend the aluminium shell.

Still, it’s unclear how or why iPhones are bending in people’s pockets. It looks like you need to apply a lot of force. Other tech journalists have said iPhone 6 Plus users should wear looser jeans, but you can chalk this up as a victory for the smaller, more practical 4.7-inch iPhone 6.

Check out the video:

