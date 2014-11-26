The iPhone 6 May Have A Scratch Problem

There might be another problem with the iPhone 6 screen, it has been claimed, after reports have surfaced online that its screen keeps getting scratched.

AppleInsider is reporting that iPhone users are taking to Apple’s online support forum to complain about scratches appearing on the screens of their new iPhone 6, even though many of them were kept it in a case.

A September 23 thread on Apple’s official support forum has become immensely popular. Apple lists the number of page views for the thread at over 100,000, and there are over 670 replies. Clearly, a lot of people are concerned about scratches on their iPhone 6 screen.

Both Business Insider and AppleInsider have spoken to iPhone 6 owners who are suffering from scratched screens, even though they say that they carefully handled the devices.

One theory for the sudden rise in iPhone scratches is that Apple’s new design has removed the extended bumper that prevented surface objects from grazing the device’s screen. Phones up to the iPhone 5S featured a slight protrusion in the bumper, but the iPhone 6 actually curves downwards, meaning the screen is more vulnerable to rubbing against items in your pocket.

