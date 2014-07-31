The IPhone 6 Isn't Coming Until October, Says MacRumors

The iPhone 6 might not be out until later than expected.

Richard Padilla at MacRumors reports the following:

Apple may be planning to launch the iPhone 6 on Tuesday, October 14 as the month itself will be an incredibly busy one for the company, according to a source that spoke to MacRumors citing an internal Apple Retail Store meeting. The source notes that a senior Store Leader mentioned October 14th as being an “immense” day for Apple, adding that the whole month of October would be very busy for stores and the company itself. Apple is also said to planning a media event for Tuesday, September 16, coming a month ahead of the device’s launch.

This would be a break from Apple’s recent tradition where it sells the iPhone in September. It’s also a break to launch it on a Tuesday. Apple has launched the phone on Fridays so that it has the weekend to sell phones to customers.

We would treat this report skeptically since it’s coming from a retail employee. We’re not sure Apple would tell retail employees this far in advance about the timeline for the iPhone 6.

