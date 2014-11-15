The IPhone 6 Is Selling Like Crazy

AP Customers are choosing the iPhone 6 over cheaper, older models.

After its first 30 days on the market, the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus are selling better than any other new iPhone model before it, according to surveys from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) and UBS.

The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus accounted for 90% of iPhone sales during that time, according to the survey, meaning practically everyone buying an iPhone got the latest and greatest model. That’s up from 84% of buyers choosing the iPhone 5S or 5C during the first 30 days last year.

UBS found that Chinese customers are very interested in the iPhone 6 and 19% of current Samsung phone owners plan to switch to iPhone. The iPhone 6 Plus appears to be slightly more popular in China too, with a little over half of respondents telling UBS they plan to buy one over the iPhone 6.

Here’s the latest on iPhone 6 demand in China from a UBS research note released Friday:

Our recent UBS Evidence Lab study complements the backward-looking CIRP work in finding impressive iPhone 6 buying intentions. Over 40% of respondents were likely to buy an iPhone 6 in the next year with China surprisingly strong. There is clear share gain — 19% of Samsung users look to switch to Apple for their next purchase. It also found a tilt toward the 6 Plus at over half of indicated purchases. CIRP data show the smaller iPhone 6 is selling more than the 6 Plus, which we expect to continue. But due to supply shortages, we don’t know the underlying 6 Plus demand. The Evidence Lab study suggests the 6 Plus could exceed expectations, especially in Asia.

